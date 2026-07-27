 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Mary Beth Barone Challenges Mark Consuelos to Arm-Wrestling Match on LIVE

The comedian put her strength to the test against one of the show's hosts.

By:



Mary Beth Barone squared off against Mark Consuelos in an arm-wrestling match during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment turned into a physical showdown between the guest and the co-host, giving the audience a lighthearted competitive moment on the daytime talk show.

The challenge put Barone directly against Consuelos in a test of strength, a format that offered a departure from a standard sit-down conversation. The setup allowed both participants to engage in some friendly competition on set, with the match itself serving as the centerpiece of the appearance.

The bit fits within the kind of interactive, playful segments that LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK has featured with guests, where hosts and visitors take part in games or physical challenges rather than sticking strictly to a traditional interview format.

The arm-wrestling match gave viewers a chance to see Consuelos tested outside his usual hosting duties, with Barone stepping into the role of challenger for the segment.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark
Recent Articles
Tracee Ellis Ross on Meeting Elephants and Revisiting Her Childhood School in SOLO TRAVELING
Tracee Ellis Ross on Meeting Elephants and Revisiting Her Childhood School in SOLO TRAVELING
7/24/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $192
Hot Show
Tickets From $159
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts