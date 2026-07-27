Mary Beth Barone Challenges Mark Consuelos to Arm-Wrestling Match on LIVE

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Mary Beth Barone squared off against Mark Consuelos in an arm-wrestling match during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment turned into a physical showdown between the guest and the co-host, giving the audience a lighthearted competitive moment on the daytime talk show.

The challenge put Barone directly against Consuelos in a test of strength, a format that offered a departure from a standard sit-down conversation. The setup allowed both participants to engage in some friendly competition on set, with the match itself serving as the centerpiece of the appearance.

The bit fits within the kind of interactive, playful segments that LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK has featured with guests, where hosts and visitors take part in games or physical challenges rather than sticking strictly to a traditional interview format.

The arm-wrestling match gave viewers a chance to see Consuelos tested outside his usual hosting duties, with Barone stepping into the role of challenger for the segment.

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