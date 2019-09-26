Marvel's Kevin Feige Will Develop a New STAR WARS Movie for Disney

According to Variety, Marvel's Kevin Feige will develop a new Star Wars film for Disney.

He will work alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga this December with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars," said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Feige has been the president of Marvel since 2007, and Disney acquired the studio in 2009.

Read more on Variety.





