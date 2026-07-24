Martyn Lawrence-Bullard on LIVE, LOVE, DECORATE and His Global Design Travels

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Interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new show LIVE, LOVE, DECORATE, offering viewers an inside look at the series and the worldwide travels that drive it. The show follows Lawrence-Bullard as he journeys across the globe IN SEARCH OF distinctive design pieces and inspiration.

Lawrence-Bullard is known as an interior designer to the stars, a reputation that forms the backdrop for LIVE, LOVE, DECORATE. The series builds on that profile by taking the audience along on his international sourcing trips, framing THE HUNT for design treasures as the central narrative of each episode.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance gave Lawrence-Bullard a platform to explain the concept behind the show and what distinguishes it from other design programming. The global travel element positions LIVE, LOVE, DECORATE as a series focused as much on discovery and place as on finished interiors, with Lawrence-Bullard serving as both guide and curator throughout.

The conversation touched on what viewers can expect from the series, with Lawrence-Bullard describing the range of destinations and the kinds of objects and influences he encounters along the way.

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