Jeff Tweedy Performs OUT IN THE DARK on Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Jeff Tweedy performed his song OUT IN THE DARK on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, delivering the track before the ABC late-night program's studio audience. The appearance marks a live television showcase for the song from the Wilco frontman and acclaimed solo artist.

Tweedy is the founding member and frontman of Wilco and one of contemporary music's most recognized songwriters. In addition to his work leading Wilco across more than a dozen albums, he has released four solo albums and authored three New York Times bestsellers, according to prior coverage.

Tweedy has been active on the touring circuit in support of his solo work. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is set to present his Twilight Override Tour on October 24, 2025. His touring activity has also included a stop at the Southern Theatre in Columbus, as BroadwayWorld covered in 2024.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE airs on ABC and has featured a range of live music performances in recent months, including Willow performing TALK ON THE HILL on the late-night stage.

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