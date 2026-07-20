Marcello Hernández Visits TODAY to Discuss 72 HOURS and Impersonate Kevin Hart

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Marcello Hernández stopped by TODAY to talk about 72 HOURS, his new comedy film with Kevin Hart, and gave the anchors a live impression of what it is like to work alongside his co-star on set. The bit landed as a comedic highlight of the segment, with Hernández leaning into his sketch-comedy instincts to capture Hart's energy.

Hernández is a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and the 72 HOURS appearance marks his first time working with Hart. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the two appeared together on TODAY earlier this week, joking about the age gap between them throughout the segment. In that interview, Hernández described Hart as perpetually ready for a business call, miming an AirPod tucked behind the ear and joking that a CEO could call at any moment asking Hart to be the face of something.

72 HOURS is a comedy in which Hart's character finds himself accidentally invited to a bachelor party. The film brings together Hart's established comedic presence and Hernández's rising profile from his work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, with the two playing off each other both on screen and in their press appearances.

Hernández's impression on TODAY extended the comedic dynamic the two established in their earlier joint interview, giving the morning program a standalone moment built around his take on Hart's always-on professional persona.

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