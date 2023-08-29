Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

The network will pay tribute to the legendary Bob Barker from 9 am through 5 pm.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 1 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 2 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

Game Show Network will honor the late Bob Barker with an eight-hour marathon of MATCH GAME episodes featuring him this Saturday, September 2, starting at 9 am. 

The network will pay tribute to the legendary Bob Barker through 5 pm.

Game Show Network, LLC (“Game Show Network”) is the leader in game show entertainment across multimedia, which presents original and classic game programming and competitive entertainment via its cable network; the digital ad supported network, Game Show Central; the GameShowNetwork.com website; and Game Show Enterprises Studios, the production arm of the network and studio that develops and produces hundreds of hours of original episodes, including PEOPLE PUZZLER and MASTER MINDS among others, making Game Show Network the premiere destination for fun, family-friendly programming.

Game Show Network is distributed throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Canada by all major cable operators, satellite providers and telcos. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. For further information, please visit GameShowNetwork.com



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
HBO Acquires GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Doc Photo
HBO Acquires GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Doc

From directors and producers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (“American Promise,” “Stateless”), producer Tommy Oliver (HBO’s “40 Years A Prisoner,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”), and executive producers Taraji P. Henson and Codie Elaine Oliver, the film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

2
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Now Available on VUDU Photo
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Now Available on VUDU

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now available on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Indiana Jones fans can watch an action-packed extended sequence from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny now!

3
Tyler Perry Documentary Coming to Prime Video in November Photo
Tyler Perry Documentary Coming to Prime Video in November

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz directed the documentary under the Bekele Films banner, and Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story becomes the latest addition to the Prime membership. 

4
Video: Netflix Debuts David Finchers THE KILLER Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Debuts David Fincher's THE KILLER Teaser Trailer

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal. The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated VideoVideo: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

Videos

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN