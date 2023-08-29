Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

Game Show Network will honor the late Bob Barker with an eight-hour marathon of MATCH GAME episodes featuring him this Saturday, September 2, starting at 9 am.

The network will pay tribute to the legendary Bob Barker through 5 pm.

