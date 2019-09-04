Malin Akerman Will Lead CHICK FIGHT

Deadline reports that actress Malin Akerman will produce and star in "Chick Fight," a new action comedy from director Paul Leyden.

The film centers on Anna (Akerman), who still hasn't reconciled with the recent death of her adored mother. She's also just discovered her loving and supportive father is gay (which she totally supports, but the deception cuts deep). And she accidentally burns down her uninsured coffee shop. Knowing Anna needs to be abruptly shaken and stirred from her deep funk, her best friend Charleen takes Anna to an all-women underground fight club, where Anna slowly rediscovers herself, her inner strength and true purpose.

"When I read this script, I immediately knew I had found my next project," Akerman said. "It's outrageously funny, but it also finds a fun and unique way to look at female empowerment that I think will really resonate with audiences."

Akerman is known for her role on "Billions." She will star in upcoming Netflix film "The Sleepover."

Read the original story on Deadline.





