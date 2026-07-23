MYRON BOLITAR Cast Expands With Melissa Benoist, Bebe Neuwirth & More

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Netflix has announced an expanded cast for MYRON BOLITAR, its upcoming drama series inspired by Harlan Coben's 12-book series, adding Melissa Benoist, Bebe Neuwirth, Griffin Dunne, Isaiah Hill, and several others in recurring guest star roles. Benoist will play Valerie Simpson, a former tennis star attempting a comeback after a mysterious breakdown, while Neuwirth takes on the role of Ellen Bolitar, Myron's mother and a former public defender. Dunne joins as Alan Bolitar, Myron's father, and Hill plays Jayden Elder, a college freshman and top NBA DRAFT prospect. Additional recurring cast includes Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens as series regular Wanda Green, Amanda Warren as Deanna Richmond, Quincy Isaiah as Rodney Keys, Charlie Tahan as Roger Quincy, Jamie Hector as Avery Crowder, and Sandrine Holt as Detective Sharon Steele. David E. Kelley and Kyle Long serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the series, with Greg Yaitanes directing.

New Cast Members

Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens (Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare in the Park)) as Wanda Green — Dwayne Richmond's charming and smart fiancée determined to protect Dwayne and their relationship. (SERIES REGULAR)

Isaiah Hill (Swagger, One Spoon of Chocolate) as Jayden Elder — An incoming college freshman, Jayden is a generational basketball player primed to be the first overall pick in the NBA draft. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Amanda Warren (East New York, The Night Agent) as Deanna Richmond — Dwayne Richmond's mother, she worries about the pressure on her son, but has complete faith in Myron. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time) as Rodney Keys — One of Myron's clients, Rodney is an NBA player with a big heart and questionable decision-making skills. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago (Broadway), The Faculty) as Ellen Bolitar — Myron's mother, a former public defender, who lives in a house Myron bought for his parents before his basketball career came to a grinding halt. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us) as Alan Bolitar — Myron's father, who is extremely close with Myron, serving as a source of good advice and unwavering support. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Melissa Benoist (The Waterfront, Supergirl) as Valerie Simpson — A former tennis star launching a comeback five years after a tragic, mysterious breakdown on center court. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Charlie Tahan (A Complete Unknown, Ozark) as Roger Quincy — An off-kilter man who doesn't want to be defined by his past but can't seem to stay away from it. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Jamie Hector (Bosch, The Wire) as Avery Crowder — A man with a criminal past determined to succeed in the business of sports — and by any means necessary. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Sandrine Holt (Your Friends & Neighbors, The Shrouds) as Detective Sharon Steele — A detective in the major case squad, she is brought in to help investigate a high-profile crime. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Previously Announced Cast

Previously announced cast includes Colin Woodell as 'Myron Bolitar,' KJ Apa as 'Win Lockwood,' Diane Guerrero as 'Esperanza Diaz,' Jabari Banks as 'Dwayne Richmond,' Chloe Fineman as 'Parker Quinn,' Jamie McShane as 'Detective Ray Dimonte,' and Ben McKenzie as 'Gavin Pierce.'

Series Logline

After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself.

Creative Team

Showrunners/Writers/Executive Producers: David E. Kelley (Margo's Got Money Troubles, Presumed Innocent, Big Little Lies) and Kyle Long (Suits, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G)

Executive Producers: Matthew Tinker (Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent) for David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions and Rick Muirragui (Suits, Whiskey Cavelier).

Director/Executive Producer: Greg Yaitanes (Presumed Innocent, House of the Dragon) will direct multiple episodes.

About the Series

The series is inspired by Harlan Coben's most iconic and longest-running series spanning 12 books. The MYRON BOLITAR series marks the latest collaboration between David E. Kelley and Netflix, following Anatomy of a Scandal, A Man in Full, and the hit adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, with Season 5 currently in production in Los Angeles. David E. Kelley Productions has produced over 1000 hours of television, with programs nominated for more than 200 Emmy awards. The company has built an extensive library of content across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Their slate of titles include Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles, Emmy nominated Presumed Innocent, which just wrapped a second season; HBO's Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies; The Undoing, which was HBO's most-watched series of 2020; ABC's hit drama Big Sky, Hulu's most-watched original series ever, Nine Perfect Strangers; and HBO Max's acclaimed Love & Death. Kelley is the prolific creator behind numerous series over the past four decades including L.A. Law, The Practice, Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal.

The long-standing creative partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben dates back to 2018, successfully adapting more than 13 of his books for the screen, including: Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, Caught, and I Will Find You.

Coben's most recent adaptation, I Will Find You, is Netflix's biggest original scripted debut of 2026. The series hit #1 for four consecutive weeks on the English TV list and #1 in 80 countries — earning 74 million total views by its third week.

Since the debut of the Netflix Top 10 in 2021, Harlan Coben shows on Netflix have made Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 list 33 times and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. From 2023-2025, Harlan Coben shows have received over 300M global views.

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