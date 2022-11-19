Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING to Be Released on VOD Next Week

The release date is November 22, 2022.

Nov. 19, 2022  

MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet and satellite platforms on November 22, 2022, through Freestyle Digital Media.

MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING tells the story of a zombie-obsessed, special needs adult who searches for his absent mom while a Korean family and gang compete to be his family. But he teaches everyone forgiveness with the help of his favorite zombie television show.

The iTunes pre-order: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210494®id=171&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fmy-apocalyptic-thanksgiving%2Fid1652139154?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Apple TV https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/my-apocalyptic-thanksgiving/umc.cmc.akoe56f4gnkf7bue17wn4uhq

Directed by filmmaker Charles B. Unger, MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING was written by Richard Soriano, and produced by Holly Soriano, Richard Soriano, and Charles B. Unger. The ensemble cast includes Joshua Warren Bush ('Marcus'), Ray Chang ('Jung'), Chris Wu ('Kim'), Grace Shen ('Me Young'), Walker Haynes ('Frank'), Ciera Foster ('Nicole'), Byron Vazquez, Jr. ('Alfredo'), Paul Tully ('Luis'), Callie Gilbert ('Andrea'), and Lisa K. Crosato ('Ma').

"This film is a love letter to the special needs adults that have become my family as well as the caregivers and their families and the adults without loved ones in their lives," said writer/producer Richard Soriano. "We had a blast watching THE WALKING DEAD together, dressing up for Halloween, and celebrating Thanksgiving together. Yes, Jesus was a zombie."

"We dedicate this movie to the special needs adults, who have enriched our lives. This also includes their families and the caregivers who serve them, said producer Holly Soriano. "Our hope is to show a more realistic view of balancing their rights and humanize them, as we are all lovable in God's eyes regardless if we are different or similar."

Watch the MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING trailer here:

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Doran, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal. Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser and the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk.

For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv




