MTV Renews JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION

On the heels of its highest-rated episode in nearly two years, MTV today announced a season four renewal of its powerhouse series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Last week's season finale delivered a strong 1.11 among P18-49 (LSD) and was the highest-rated episode since 2018. Additionally, the episode drew 1.7 million total viewers across L3, solidifying it as the #1 cable series on Thursday night.

The series continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV, ranking as the #1 cable series across all key demos in its time period throughout the entire season three run and showed substantial growth from last season's average, which was up 9% (0.84 vs. 0.77) with P18-34.

In addition to dominating Thursday nights, MTV is the highest-rated cable network among P18-34 and home to four of the top 10 cable series - "The Challenge: Total Madness," "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," "Teen Mom" and "Floribama Shore" - more than any other network.

The news comes as MTV recently launched its new Thursday-night block for the summer, which includes the epic second season of "Double Shot at Love" and new series "Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny." On tonight's episode of "Double Shot at Love," airing at 8PM ET/PT, Pauly and Vinny's credibility is on the line when their suitemates do the unthinkable on their first day of work while Marissa confesses her one-night stand to her mom. Following the new episode of "Double Shot at Love," the series premiere of "Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny," featuring the dynamic duo attempting to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge, premieres at 9PM ET/PT on MTV. Check out the latest promo for "Double Shot at Love" and "Revenge Prank," HERE.

"Jersey Shore," which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as "Floribama Shore," "Geordie Shore" (UK), "Gandia Shore" (Spain), "Warsaw Shore" (Poland), "Acapulco Shore" (Mexico) and "Super Shore."

For more information and exclusive content, follow @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and YouTube. Use #JSFamilyVacation to join the conversation.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.

Photo Credit: MTV

