MONSTER SHIPS and BUILDING GIANTS to Premiere on August 7 on Science Channel

From skyscrapers to massive ocean liners, Science Channel is a debuting a huge new Wednesday night lineup starting August 7. First up at 9 p.m. ET/PT is the season two premiere of BUILDING GIANTS, which looks at how the superstructures that soar over our cities are constructed. Next up is the series premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT of MONSTER SHIPS, that reveals how the world's largest vessels operate when crossing dangerous global waters.

BUILDING GIANTS highlights how elite teams of engineers build the most astonishing skyscrapers that we see today. Some of the buildings that can be seen this season are 432 Park Ave in New York, the tallest residential skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere; the so-so cool ICEHOTEL in Sweden; the Samuel de Champlain Bridge in Montreal and Milan Italy's Super Train.

The premiere episode of MONSTER SHIPS features an in-depth look at the The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Thermopylae, a 656 feet long cargo ship. This monster of a vehicle carrier is one of the biggest ships ever built. It is the first of a new generation of deep-sea, long-haul vessels that can travel 39,145 miles without stopping to refuel. Other ships featured this season include the Crown Princess cruise ship that sails to the Caribbean from Florida; the Royal Clipper, which is the Guinness Book of World Record holder as the largest square-rigged ship on the planet; and the Pacific Orca, a wind turbine installation vessel.

BUILDING GIANTS is produced by Windfall Films for Science Channel. Carlo Massarella is executive producer for Windfall Films. Supervising producer for Science Channel is Lindsey Foster Blumberg. MONSTER SHIPS is produced by Wag TV for Science Channel. Steven Green and Martin Durkin are executive producers for Wag TV. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer.





