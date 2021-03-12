MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Newly Remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray Arrives On May 18

Relive every pulse-pounding moment of the original big-screen blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE as it celebrates its 25th anniversary with a newly remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray on May 18, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Originally released on May 22, 1996, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE thrilled audiences with its breathtaking and action-packed story of secret agents and international espionage. Tom Cruise ignites the screen as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a character that continues to capture the imaginations of fans around the world as the franchise builds toward the highly anticipated seventh installment.

Directed by Brian De Palma (The Untouchables), with a screenplay by David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Robert Towne (Chinatown), MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE will return to select theaters for a limited run in May through Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Details about the theatrical run will be announced in April.

The newly remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray includes an exclusive car decal and a gallery of the original trailers for the first six Mission: Impossible films. The disc also includes the following previously released bonus content:

Blu-ray

· Mission: Remarkable - 40 Years of Creating the Impossible

· Mission: Explosive Exploits

· Mission: Spies Among Us

· Mission: Catching the Train

· Mission: International Spy Museum

· Mission: Agent Dossiers

· Excellence in Film: Cruise

· Generation: Cruise

· Photo Gallery

· Theatrical Trailers

o Mission: Impossible Teaser

o Mission: Impossible Trailer

· TV Spots

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is a top-secret agent, framed for the deaths of his espionage team. Fleeing from government assassins, breaking into the CIA's most impenetrable vault, clinging to the roof of a speeding bullet train, Hunt races like a burning fuse to stay one step ahead of his pursuers...and draw one step closer to discovering the shocking truth.