MISSING LINK Heads to Digital, Blu-ray, DVD

Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment presents MISSING LINK, arriving on Digital July 9 and Blu-ray and DVD July 23.



Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis lead an all-star voice cast in this globetrotting adventure from LAIKA, the makers of Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings. Hugh Jackman is Sir Lionel Frost, a brave and dashing adventurer who considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is no one else seems to agree. Zach Galifianakis is Mr. Link. As species go, he's as endangered as they get; he's possibly the last of his kind, he's lonely, and he believes that Sir Lionel is THE ONE man alive who can help him. Along with the independent and resourceful Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who possesses the only known map to the group's secret destination, the unlikely trio embarks on a riotous rollercoaster ride of a journey to seek out Link's distant relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.



MISSING LINK Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:

Commentary by Chris Butler

Creating Mr. Link

Bringing the Final Battle on the Ice Bridge to Life

Animation Inspiration w/optional Commentary by Chris Butler

VFX Breakdown Reel - Realizing the Potential of Stop Motion

Oh What a Mystery: Pulling the Camera Back on Missing Link's Magic

Making Faces

Inside the Magic of Laika

Gallery x 24 Images



