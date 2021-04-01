MGM & Audio Up Launch Season Two of 'Unprotected Sets'

Comedians featured in the second season include: Hannah Dickinson (Washington, DC), Calvin Evans (Chicago), and Kira Soltanovich (San Francisco).

Apr. 1, 2021  

MGM & Audio Up Launch Season Two of 'Unprotected Sets'

Tune in to season two of MGM and Audio Up's hilarious and unfiltered EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST on Thursday, April 1st across all podcast platforms. Featuring audio from the recently launched second season of the provocative EPIX documentary series, EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST takes a behind-the-scenes look at stand-up through the eyes of the funniest working comedians from across the country as they work the comedy circuit.

In each of the second season's 12 episodes, listeners will laugh at killer comedians and hear exclusive confessions chronicling how they turned their personal lives into public performances. The next-gen headliners allow cameras behind the scenes and inside their minds, giving podcast listeners a premium experience connecting comedy with their intimate revelations.

Comedians featured in the second season include: Hannah Dickinson (Washington, DC), Calvin Evans (Chicago), Kira Soltanovich (San Francisco), Mike Vecchione (New York), Corey Rodrigues (Boston), Steph Tolev (Toronto), Kabir Singh (Bay Area), Kellen Erskine (Bay Area), Rita Brent (Jackson, MS), Dave Waite (Cincinnati), Jared Logan (Morgantown, WV) and Clayton English (Atlanta).

Beginning April 1st, new episodes of season two of EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST will drop every Thursday for the next twelve weeks. It is the latest in a series of podcasts launched by MGM and Audio Up based on popular MGM unscripted franchises, including Lauren Lake's Paternity Court and Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Sweatshirt
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Onesie
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
The MoMA & Film at Lincoln Center Announce New Directors/New Films Photo

The MoMA & Film at Lincoln Center Announce New Directors/New Films

Comedian JB Smoove to Host the Art Directors Guild Awards Photo

Comedian JB Smoove to Host the Art Directors Guild Awards

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THINGS HEARD & SEEN Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THINGS HEARD & SEEN

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers If I Were Your Woman Photo

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'If I Were Your Woman'


From This Author TV News Desk