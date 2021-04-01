MGM & Audio Up Launch Season Two of 'Unprotected Sets'

Tune in to season two of MGM and Audio Up's hilarious and unfiltered EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST on Thursday, April 1st across all podcast platforms. Featuring audio from the recently launched second season of the provocative EPIX documentary series, EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST takes a behind-the-scenes look at stand-up through the eyes of the funniest working comedians from across the country as they work the comedy circuit.

In each of the second season's 12 episodes, listeners will laugh at killer comedians and hear exclusive confessions chronicling how they turned their personal lives into public performances. The next-gen headliners allow cameras behind the scenes and inside their minds, giving podcast listeners a premium experience connecting comedy with their intimate revelations.

Comedians featured in the second season include: Hannah Dickinson (Washington, DC), Calvin Evans (Chicago), Kira Soltanovich (San Francisco), Mike Vecchione (New York), Corey Rodrigues (Boston), Steph Tolev (Toronto), Kabir Singh (Bay Area), Kellen Erskine (Bay Area), Rita Brent (Jackson, MS), Dave Waite (Cincinnati), Jared Logan (Morgantown, WV) and Clayton English (Atlanta).

Beginning April 1st, new episodes of season two of EPIX PRESENTS THE UNPROTECTED SETS PODCAST will drop every Thursday for the next twelve weeks. It is the latest in a series of podcasts launched by MGM and Audio Up based on popular MGM unscripted franchises, including Lauren Lake's Paternity Court and Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.