MANHUNTER: THE FINAL CUT to Screen in NY for 40th Anniversary with New 4K Restoration

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Michael Mann's MANHUNTER: THE FINAL CUT is set to screen in New York as part of a 40th anniversary celebration, presented alongside a new 4K restoration of the film.

The film opens at the IFC Center in New York, and in Los Angeles at TCL Chinese Theaters and Alamo Drafthouse, followed by a nationwide rollout through August and September. The screening at Metrograph is part of that New York engagement.

A retired criminal profiler (William Petersen) reluctantly returns to the FBI to help track down a serial killer of families and is forced to consult an expert — the imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (Brian Cox in a subtly chilling performance). The third feature written and directed by Michael Mann is a gripping adaptation of the first of Thomas Harris's four novels featuring the iconic murderer, and benefits from the filmmaker's typically striking visuals as well as a top-notch supporting cast, including Tom Noonan as the hunted killer, and three-time Oscar nominee Joan Allen (The Contender, 2000) as his blind love interest.

ABOUT STUDIOCANAL (a CANAL+ Company)

STUDIOCANAL, the in-house studio of CANAL+, is Europe's leading film and television studio. Through its in-house operations and network of 23 production companies across Europe and the US, STUDIOCANAL finances, produces and distributes around half of the group's 200 films and 80 series each year.

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the world's most prestigious film libraries, including the largest catalogue of European films, with nearly 10,000 titles from 60 countries spanning a century of cinema. Since 2020, the studio has invested €25 million in the 4K restoration of 1,000 films, including Breathless, The Graduate, Terminator 2, and Love Actually.

Building on the global success of Paddington, STUDIOCANAL is scaling its franchise model through three new labels: STUDIOCANAL Stories, focused on adapting literary hits for film and TV; STUDIOCANAL Kids & Family, dedicated to building children's entertainment franchises, and STUDIOCANAL ON STAGE, specialising in adapting films for live theatre.

canalplusgroup.com/en/group/content-production-distribution-and-other

ABOUT RIALTO PICTURES

Founded in 1998 by Bruce Goldstein and joined by partner Adrienne Halpern a year later, Rialto Pictures is a pioneer distributor of international classics. The company has been honored with two retrospectives at the Museum of Modern Art, for its 10th and 25th anniversaries, along with similar tributes at the Museum of the Moving Image, Film at Lincoln Center, and the American Cinematheque. Rialto's releases have included restored classics by Fellini, Kurosawa, Hitchcock, Renoir, Godard, Melville, Buñuel, and many others. Rialto is also the main U.S. theatrical distributor of the vast Studiocanal library, along with major titles from Francis Ford Coppola's Zoetrope catalogue. Rialto received the Film Heritage Award from the National Society of Film Critics in 2020.

For more information about Rialto Pictures, please visit www.rialtopictures.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: @RialtoPictures.

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