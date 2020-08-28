Luke Combs & Carly Pearce Will Reveal Nominees for the 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS Sept. 1

Live from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Nominees for "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed Tuesday, Sept. 1, with select categories announced by Luke Combs and Carly Pearce on ABC's "Good Morning America" broadcast live during the 8:30 AM half hour (local time) from the historic stage of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.



Immediately following the live broadcast at 8:00 AM/CT, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett will reveal the remaining CMA Awards categories in addition to the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists on CMA's YouTube and Facebook, which can be viewed worldwide. THE STREAM will also be available on GoodMorningAmerica.com and GMA's Facebook.



"The 54th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is THE HEAD Writer.



The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - MAKING IT the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."

View More TV Stories Related Articles