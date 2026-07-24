Luke Bracey on What Sets the New LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Apart From the Original

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Luke Bracey stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about the new Netflix adaptation of LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE and what distinguishes it from the original television series. The conversation focused on how the new version approaches the source material differently from the long-running classic, with Bracey speaking to what audiences can expect from this take on Laura Ingalls Wilder's story.

Bracey stars as Pa in the eight-episode series, which follows the Ingalls family as they settle into frontier life near Independence, Kansas in the 1800s. The cast also includes Crosby Fitzgerald as Ma, Alice Halsey as Laura, and Skywalker Hughes as Mary. The adaptation debuted at the top of Netflix's English TV chart for the week of July 13 through 19, 2026, drawing 9.8 million views in its first appearance on the list.

The series marks a significant return to one of American television's most recognized properties, and Bracey's appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK came as the show was generating considerable attention on the platform following its strong debut numbers.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the series' chart performance in detail. LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Tops Netflix Charts With 9.8 Million Views covers the full breakdown of the show's debut week on the platform.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Being Painted by Andy Warhol and Meeting Lucille Ball

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...