Long Short Film BEAUTY Nominated for Three Awards at Hang Onto Your Shorts Festival

Among their nominees are Jennifer Jiles for Best Actress and Andrew Schwarz for Best Director.

Aug. 27, 2020  

The short film "Beauty" has received 3 award nominations.

Among the nominees are Jennifer Jiles for Best Actress and Andrew Schwarz for Best Director. The film will be screened virtually on September 12th, at the Hang Onto Your Shorts Festival 2020.

In the psychological thriller, written and directed by Schwarz, Jennifer plays Julie Young, a Pulitizer Prize-winning author and wife who's conflicted about her identity.

Jiles has previously been seen on television in CBS' "Bull" and the Netflix series "Jessica Jones". She will be seen in the upcoming comedy feature "My Sister's Wedding". Additional film appearances includ "The Waiting Room", "Mother of the Week", and "The Choice". An ex-Rockette, Jiles is also the author and star of THE ONE woman show, KICKING AND SCREAMING, The Musical! in which she steps out from behind the kickline and brings 21 original characters to life in her true story as part of the famous dance troupe.

For more news and info, please visit: https://jenniferjiles.com/



