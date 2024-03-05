Liz Miele's MURDER SHEETS Special Set For April Release As She Tour This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian LIZ MIELE is due to release her new stand-up special "MURDER SHEETS" on TUESDAY, APRIL 2 premiering free on YouTube at 6pm PT / 9pm ET here.

Filmed live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, Liz hit the stage with her rapidfire storytelling style to share her tales of dating, murder, rules about edibles, international touring, dead cats, and more.

Liz's new special "Murder Sheets" follows her previous special "The Ghost of Academic Future" which was named Best of 2022 by The New York Times and Paste. Her previous self-produced and self-released specials also include "Emotionally Exhausting" (over 3M views) and "Self Help Me" (1.9M views) streaming free on YouTube. Liz will be touring throughout 2024. Find dates, info and tickets at lizmiele.com.

Watch the clip here:

SEE LIZ ON TOUR:

Tickets and info at lizmiele.com

3/23 - St Augustine, FL @ Cafe Eleven

3/24 - Tampa, FL @ Side Splitters Comedy Club

3/28 - Pensacola, FL @ Cafe 27

4/5 - Vancouver, CA @ The MOTN

4/6 - Corning, CA Rolling Hills Casino

4/7 -San Diego, CA @ American Comedy Co

4/13 - Burbank, CA @ Flappers

4/17-20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Acme Comedy Club

4/26-27 - Hartford, CT @ City Steam

4/28 - Providence, RI @ Comedy Connection

5/18 - Luxembourg, LU @ Carlitos Comedy Club

6/27 - Dallas, TX @ DALLAS Comedy Club

6/28 - San Antonio, TX @ The Station Comedy Club

6/29 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

6/30 - Austin, TX @ Cap City Comedy Club

9/5 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

9/6-8 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Punchline

9/21 - Detroit, MI @ Detroit House of Comedy

9/22 - Chicago, IL @ Den Theatre

10/25-26 - Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Helium

About Liz Miele

Career comedian Liz Miele started doing stand-up in New York City at 16 years old, stealing into the city from her home in New Jersey to do open mics. By the time she was 18, Liz was profiled in The New Yorker and at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's “Live at Gotham”.

Liz has since been on Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” NPR's “Wait Wait Don't Tell Me,” Hulu's “Coming To The Stage,” AXS TV's “Gotham Comedy Live,” and she's released several viral videos on YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok including jokes “Feminist Sex Positions,” “F*ck Finland,” and “London Cops Are Better Than American Cops”.

Liz has self-produced and self-released four live comedy albums and three specials including "Emotionally Exhausting" which has over 3M views and "Self Help Me" at almost 2M views. Her most recent special "The Ghost of Academic Future" has over 1M views and was named on The New York Times, Paste Magazine and Interrobang “Best Comedy Specials of 2022” lists.

Her next special “Murder Sheets” premieres April 2, 2024 on YouTube. Liz is also an author with the release of her first book “Why Cats Are Assholes” which sold out its first printing and was hailed as "a very funny book" by comedy legend Paula Poundstone. She co-hosts THE WEEKLY podcast "2 Non Doctors" with comedian Maria Shehata.