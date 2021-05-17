Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Annabelle Gurwitch

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features actress, activist, and New York Times bestselling author of five books, Annabelle Gurwitch. Her latest is You're Leaving When, Adventures in Downward Mobility. Other books include: I See You Made an Effort (a Thurber Prize finalist), Wherever You Go, There They Are; and Fired! (also a Showtime Comedy Special). She's written for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, THE WALL Street Journal, amongst other publications and is currently adapting You're Leaving When? for HBO, centering on her Los Angeles Times op-ed about hosting an at-risk housing insecure couple in her home which was recognized with a 2020 Los Angeles Press Club excellence in journalism award.

Gurwitch was the longtime cohost of Dinner & a Movie on TBS; a regular commentator on NPR; and host of WA$TED for the Discovery Channel. Her acting credits include: The World Premiere of Donald Margulies' Coney Island Christmas, The West Coast Premiere of Wendy MacLeod's Women in Jeopardy, and the West Coast Premiere of David Greenspan's Go Back to Where You Are. Her performance in the title role of Joe and Betty off Broadway and in Los Angeles won her inclusion in "The Top Ten Performances of the Year in Theater" in both The New York and LA Times. Other credits include: Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, Boston Legal, Dexter, and Melvin Goes to Dinner. She performs her stories with The Moth and at arts centers around the country. Gurwitch lives in Los Angeles and co-hosts the Tiny Victories podcast on the Maximum Fun Podcast Network, which Vulture called a "bright spot of light and laughter in 2020."

"There was never the intention to do a lot of different things, like a lot of us who started out together in the theatre industry... I just wanted to act then. I was never thinking, 'Oh! I will go on to write, or make documentaries,' or really to anything else except act." she said of her career path. "And every time I made a switch, it was kicking and screaming."

