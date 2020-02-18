Lionsgate Gets Rights to ALL THIS TIME Novel

Deadline reports that Lionsgate has acquired the rights to "All This Time," a young adult novel by Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott.

The deal apparently closed for six figures.

"All This Time" was released this fall. Daughtry and Lippincott also wrote the New York Times bestseller "Five Feet Apart."

In All This Time, former high school quarterback Kyle is left grief-stricken by the tragic loss of his girlfriend Kimberly following a car crash. He eventually begins a cautious romance with an intriguing, creative girl, Marley, who enters his orbit. As strange events begin to unfold around him, Kyle comes to realize that his life with Marley might not be ALL THAT it seems.

Read the original story on Deadline.





