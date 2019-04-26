Lifetime Releases Airdates for Summer Unscripted Series

Celebrating 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life now in its 25th year, Stop Violence Against Women which relaunched in 2018, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content.

DANCE MOMS SEASON 8 KICKS OFF AS A THREE-HOUR EVENT JUNE 4TH AT 8PM EST/PST

The new season of DANCE MOMS kicks off as a three-hour event on June 4th at 8pm, first providing an inside look at Abby's physical and emotional struggles while undergoing chemotherapy and learning to regain the use of her legs, all the while pushing forward to keep her dream of a new competitive dance team for the Abby Lee Dance Company alive. The night continues by showcasing the newest kids of the ALDC as they fight to become the best dancers they can be and earn a a spot on Abby's Elite Team - all while their mothers fight battles of their own.

Dance Moms is produced by Collins Avenue, with Jeff Collins (Dance Moms, The Drama Queen), Bryan Stinson (Dance Moms, So Sharp) and Michael Hammond (Dance Moms, Hell's Kitchen), along with Gena McCarthy, Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler of Lifetime. A+E Networks handles global sales for Dance Moms.

FUTURE SUPERSTARS ARE BORN IN NEW SERIES MS. T'S MUSIC FACTORY **NEW SERIES** JUNE 6 AT 10PM EST/PST

Former recording artist Temmora Levy is on a mission to help future superstars achieve their highest potential through music. After her own tough upbringing in and out of foster homes, Temmora fell in love with the art of singing and performance. Today, Temmora owns Arommet Academy, an artist development academy in Memphis, providing a safe haven for talented children to escape whatever they might be going through. Eight one-hour episodes of Ms. T's Music Factory (working title) are set to premiere beginning Thursday, June 6th at 10pm EST/PST.

Juggling the challenges of training the kids while dealing with their stage parents, managing her daughter Meisha's Pop girl group KARMA, and keeping up with the daily demands of motherhood and marriage, Temmora definitely has her work cut out for her. Each episode, her students compete for a chance at the coveted spot to open for KARMA at one of their shows. While she makes it her priority for each child to feel loved and accepted, make no mistake, Temmora is no easy critic - if her students want to make it to the top, they better be prepared to work!

Ms. T's Music Factory is produced by Brian Graden Media for Lifetime with Brian Graden and Dave Mace as executive producers. Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

CHEERLEADER GENERATION **NEW SERIES** JUNE 11th AT 10PM EST/PST

Set in the exciting world of competitive cheerleading, Cheerleader Generation follows the lives of two squads and their fierce, hardworking coaches, Lexington Kentucky's Dunbar High School coach Donna Martin and her daughter, Ole' Miss head coach, Ryan O'Connor. While veteran coach Donna pushes her team to new heights to return Dunbar to its former glory of reigning champs, Ryan is fighting to earn the respect of her peers, her collegiate team and her mother The stakes are high as Donna and Ryan also compete to be the first ever mother-daughter coaches going after national championship titles in the same year while deadling with the real-life drama of college students trying to find their independence, high-school students trying to survive adolescence and their mothers who are trying to keep it all together too. Ten one-hour episodes have been ordered to air this year on Lifetime, beginning June 11 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cheerleader Generation is produced by Propagate Content for Lifetime and executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Laurie Girion and Karri-Leigh P. Mastrangelo. Cat Rodriguez and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SEASON 9 CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA MATCHMAKING SPECIAL AIRS WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 AT 8PM FOLLOWED BY A 2-HOUR PREMIERE AT 9PM EST/PST

The hit docuseries heads to Charlotte area singles who have agreed to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet, at the altar. A panel of experts - psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor, Pastor Calvin Roberson, will create what they believe are four compatible couples based on scientific matchmaking and continue to counsel and mentor each set of newlyweds throughout the experiment. The ninth season of MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT moves to its new night, Wednesdays, premiering on June 12th at 9pm EST/PST.

The series captures each couple's journey as they go from wedding, to honeymoon, to early nesting, to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a RED ARROW Studios company). Executive producers for MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and Jason Sands from Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.





