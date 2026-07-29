Lewis Black Rips Into 'Fambushing' and Kylie Jenner's AI Glasses on THE DAILY SHOW

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Lewis Black used his recurring Back in Black segment on THE DAILY SHOW to argue that everyday surveillance in America has gotten far worse than most people realize. The commentary ranged from strangers going viral for secretly photographing women in public to children using location-tracking apps to catch their parents off guard, a practice the segment dubbed 'fambushing.'

Black also took aim at the commercial side of the surveillance boom, pointing to Kylie Jenner's own line of AI-enabled glasses as an example of tech companies packaging constant monitoring as a fashion accessory. The segment tied together disparate examples, from viral shaming videos to family surveillance apps to wearable AI, to make the case that privacy erosion has become normalized and even monetized.

The bit leaned on Black's familiar style of aggrieved, rapid-fire social commentary, using real examples circulating online to illustrate how casually people now accept being tracked, filmed, or monitored by both strangers and their own families. The Kylie Jenner glasses reference in particular underscored how surveillance technology has moved from a security or safety pitch into mainstream consumer products marketed on style rather than function.

Back in Black remains one of the recurring commentary segments on THE DAILY SHOW, giving Black a platform to react to cultural and technological trends with his signature exasperation. This edition focused squarely on how AI-driven devices and tracking apps have reshaped expectations of privacy, from strangers on the street to the family dinner table.

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