Leslie Jones Hosts ROAST MY RENTAL on Live with Kelly and Mark

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Leslie Jones appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about her experience hosting ROAST MY RENTAL, a show built around the quirks and oddities found in rental homes. Jones discussed some of the more surprising things she has come across while working on the series, giving the hosts a look at what THE JOB actually entails.

Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, recognized for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, where she was also nominated for a Writers Guild Award and an NAACP Award. She has appeared in COMING 2 AMERICA and the HBO Max series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH, and released a Peacock stand-up special, LESLIE JONES: LIFE PART 2, in October 2025. She is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir published in 2023.

Jones is currently on THE ROAD with her I'M HOT TOUR, which includes a date at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado on October 3, 2026, and a stop at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on October 8, 2026. The tour draws on her signature high-energy, personal storytelling style.

Her LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK appearance offered a chance to highlight ROAST MY RENTAL alongside her active touring schedule, keeping her visible across both television and live performance platforms heading into the fall.

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