Matt Damon on His Physical Transformation for THE ODYSSEY

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A new clip from LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK features Matt Damon discussing the physical preparation he undertook for his role in THE ODYSSEY, including cutting gluten from his diet and committing to a fitness regimen to get in shape for the part.

THE ODYSSEY is a film adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, and has drawn significant attention for the scale of its production and the size of its ensemble. The cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong'o, all of whom joined Damon on THE TONIGHT SHOW to recap the film's plot in one minute.

Damon has been making the rounds ahead of the film's release. He previously appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss filming on a boat and a moment that startled Robert Pattinson on set.

Lupita Nyong'o, who plays two separate characters in the film, spoke on THE TONIGHT SHOW about her collaborative process with director Christopher Nolan, describing her creative input on her scenes as amounting to co-directing.

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