Leslie Jones Breaks Down Why Racism Isn't Over and What Real Allyship Looks Like

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Leslie Jones used her IN MY OPINION segment on THE DAILY SHOW to directly challenge conservative media figures who claim racism is no longer a problem in America, often citing their Black friends as evidence. Jones drew on her own experiences as a Black American to dismantle that argument, explaining that genuine allyship requires white friends to actively stand up for Black people, not simply claim proximity to them.

Jones also turned to the case of Nolan Wells, a Mississippi teenager whose death she cited as evidence against the idea that the United States has moved past racism. For Jones, Wells's story illustrates the real-world consequences of what she described as gaslighting by those who insist systemic racism is a thing of the past.

Beyond the political commentary, Jones connected the broader argument to the personal, framing allyship not as a passive identity but as an active responsibility. She argued that declaring racism over while doing nothing to confront it is itself a form of complicity, and that the burden of proof falls on those making the claim, not on Black Americans who continue to experience discrimination.

Jones currently appears on HGTV's ROAST MY RENTAL. THE DAILY SHOW airs weeknights on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.

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