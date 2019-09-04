Lee Daniels & Brian Grazer's MS. PAT Pilot Lands at Hulu

Deadline reports that a comedy pilot led by Ms. Pat has landed at Hulu. J. Bernard Calloway will star opposite the comedian, while Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer executive produce. "Fame" alum Debbie Allen directs the pilot.

Calloway starred on Broadway in "All The Way" and "Memphis," and off Broadway at the Public Theatre and Signature Theatre. His television credits include roles on "City on a Hill" and "The Breaks."

The Ms. Pat Show is based on Ms. Pat's stand-up comedy and memoir. It tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband (Calloway), a struggle of a sister, and two distinct sets of kids raised under very different circumstances.

Born to a single mother of 5, living on welfare in a tough West end neighborhood of Atlanta, Ms. Pat (real name Patricia Williams) had her first child at 14 and her second child at 15, She became a drug dealer, was shot twice and arrested numerous times during her teen years. At 19, with two toddlers and a new husband, she was handed the 4 young children of her sister who was struggling with drug addiction. Ms. Pat would go on to raise all 6 children. Watch a video that explains this story in more detail below.

Read the original story on Deadline.





