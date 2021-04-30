Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laura Benanti, André Leon Talley, Christian Serratos, and More to Appear on TAMRON HALL Week of May 3-May 7

Additional guests include AnnaLynne McCord, Melissa and Doug Bernstein, and Erin & Ben Napier.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of May 3, 2021. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, May 3: Former Vogue Editor-at-Large André Leon Talley about his headline-making legal battle to stay in his home, weight loss journey, and ramifications from his tell-all book including his current relationship with Anna Wintour. Plus, unorthodox wellness trends for your body and mind, including bee venom therapy, hallucinogenic teas, sound healing therapy, and "tapping" for weight loss.

Tuesday, May 4: The hottest beauty trends, tips, and products. Plus, beauty trailblazers who are shaking up the industry, including Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson on MAKING HISTORY as the first-ever Black women to win an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling; and Kim Kardashian's longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Wednesday, May 5: Ending the stigma of mental health struggles: popular toy company co-founders Melissa and Doug Bernstein speak candidly about her triumph over anxiety, depression, and despair to help others find inner peace. Plus, actress AnnaLynne McCord on her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis and how she is healing.

Thursday, May 6: Husband and wife design duo Erin and Ben Napier (HGTV's "Home Town") on taking over and redesigning an entire town and working with Sheryl Crow, while their new baby is on the way. Plus, from curb appeal to affordable design, stunning before and after home makeovers.

Friday, May 7: Actress Christian Serratos (Netflix's "Selena: The Series") on portraying Tejano star Selena and the pressure to carry on her legacy. Plus, kicking off Mother's Day weekend with Tony award-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti's "toast" to moms everywhere; the duo behind a heartwarming mother-son bucket list adventure; and more.


