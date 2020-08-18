Lanre Olabisi's Film A STORYBOOK ENDING Screens This Summer

A Storybook Ending is screening in the HBO Short Film Competition at the American Black Film Festival on August 21st.

Lanre Olabisi's dark comedy, A Storybook Ending, focuses on a black man who accidentally kills a white cop in self-defense. This topical short which has already screened at the San Francisco Black Film Festival, the San Antonio Film Festival, and the Woods Hole Film Festival will be screening at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in August.



When a black man accidentally kills a white cop in self-defense, the cover-up sets off a CHAIN REACTION of deceit, blackmail, and murder.



Director Lanre Olabisi has written and directed two feature films, August the First and Somewhere in the Middle. Lanre's films have screened at over 75 film festivals including SXSW and Karlovy Vary. His work has won top prizes in ten international film festivals and has also been nominated for an IFP Gotham Award as well as a Black Reel Award. Olabisi's latest short film A Storybook Ending is a neo-noir, dark comedy about a black man who accidentally kills a white cop in self-defense. The short is based on Lanre's feature film of the same name which is currently in development.



Producer Ross Vedder's work has garnered numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Trailers and the Clio Design Awards. He has produced and collaborated on a wide array of independent film projects, with the films screening at numerous film festivals including SXSW and the Atlanta Film Festival. Ross is currently developing his next comedic short about a young couple whose toxic relationship accidentally creates an inter-dimensional black hole in their living room, a story based on true events.



Producer Tiffany Smile worked as a creative consultant on the feature film Somewhere in the Middle and produced the short film A Storybook Ending. She is currently writing a pilot entitled My White Friend about a young Black couple living in Brooklyn who are struggling with infertility.



Cinematographer Piero Basso has photographed 14 features and television series as well as numerous short films and documentaries that have screened and received awards at festivals including Venice, Cannes, Locarno, and Berlin. Some of his work has also received nominations at the European Film Awards and also for the David di Donatello Award.



A Storybook Ending is screening in the HBO Short Film Competition at the American Black Film Festival on August 21st. It will also be screening online at the Black Star Film Festival from August 20th to August 26th.

