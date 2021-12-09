Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Lady Gaga as been announced as this year's recipient of the Icon Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The Hollywood Reporter has REVEALED that Lady Gaga's recent performance as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci has earned her the award. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2019 for "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

The festival is set to run from January 6 through 17, 2022. Previous winners of the Icon Award have included Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and more.

It was previously announced that Andrew Garfield would receive the festival's Achievement Award for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!

Lady Gaga has won 11 GRAMMY AWARDS for her singing career, as well as a Golden Globe for her performance as the Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Now playing in theaters, House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

The cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.