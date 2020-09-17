Lady Gaga Will Appear on CBS THIS MORNING

The show airs at 9 a.m. this Sunday.

Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, admits she grew tired of the glitz, glamour, pressure and attention that comes with being a worldwide superstar in an interview with Lee Cowan for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



In the interview, Gaga opens up about her latest music, mental illness, her thoughts of suicide, and working with Ariana Grande. The interview follows the recent release of Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica, her sixth consecutive #1 album, which is filled with personal songs, some of them with dark lyrics. The singer-songwriter says all of the songs are based on real-life events.



"I mean, honestly, Lee, I just totally gave up on myself," she says. "I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up."



Gaga shows Cowan the piano she used to write many of the songs, and comments that in some ways it ruined her life.



"This ruined my life," she says. "Look what you did. You can't go to the grocery store now. Look what you did. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table. You can't have dinner with your family without it being about you. It's always about you. All the time it's about you."



Combined with PTSD from being sexually assaulted at 19, she says those close to her understood the dangers she faced and did their best to lift her up.



"I really didn't understand why I should live other than to be there for my family," she says. "That was an actual real thought and feeling."



"Did you think about suicide?" Cowan asks.



"Oh yeah, every day," Gaga says.



She adds: "Yeah, I lived in this house while people watched me for a couple of years, to make sure I was safe."



Despite the pain and struggles with fame, Gaga says she cannot stop singing. She also credits Elton John, who appears on her new album, with helping her get through the tough times.



She tells Cowan she has come to terms with her persona and herself. Lady Gaga will survive.



"No, I'm right here," she says. "I DON'T hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never going to happen."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.



Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.

View More TV Stories Related Articles