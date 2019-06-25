L'OrÃ©al Paris and The House of Karl Lagerfeld Announce an Exclusive Collaboration

L'Oréal Paris and KARL LAGERFELD are pleased to announce their exclusive collaboration to introduce a makeup collection.



Initiated by the late designer, the collection will channel KARL LAGERFELD's iconic rock-chic style, fused with a sense of Parisian elegance that is both classic and effortless.

To celebrate both his vision of beauty and his creative legacy, the

KARL LAGERFELD X L'Oréal Paris collection will be revealed worldwide on September 20, 2019. The global release will take place a week later during Paris Fashion Week on September 27. Product will be available to the Canadian market February 2020.



"This line of makeup truly reflects the KARL LAGERFELD brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup - he often used eyeshadows as colours in his sketches," said Caroline Lebar, Head of Image and Communication at Maison KARL LAGERFELD. "L'Oréal Paris has an inclusive message of beauty for all. Karl liked it when a collaboration resonated with his brand and would make a real impact to many people."



Connected by their Parisian heritage, both KARL LAGERFELD and L'Oréal Paris share a pioneering spirit and commitment to celebrating feminine power, with a relentless quest to create the unexpected. The KARL LAGERFELD X L'Oréal Paris products have been created with L'Oréal's scientific dedication and colour expertise. The collection will be complemented by a striking campaign inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's most iconic quotes and instantly recognizable codes.



"For L'Oréal Paris, all of our fashion designer collaborations are an honour, but this one is particularly meaningful," said Delphine Viguier, L'Oréal Paris Global Brand President."While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratize fashion, L'Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women's own rules and desires. We look forward to sharing with the world the makeup born from this creative connection:

KARL LAGERFELD's rock chic and L'Oréal Paris' empowered vision of beauty."



"For the House of KARL LAGERFELD, it is an exciting moment to bring these two Parisian fashion icons together in one compelling collaboration, and bring it to life in such a cool way - and Karl's way," said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of KARL LAGERFELD.



Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February, was one of fashion's most influential and prolific creators for more than half a century. Following nobody's rules, he boldly stepped where no designers had before, turning his own image into a style itself.



"Embrace the present and invent the future." - Karl Lagerfeld



L'Oréal Paris, the world's no.1 beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It."- the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand as a whole, a spirit which is about helping every woman - and man - embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, haircare, and men's grooming.





