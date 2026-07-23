LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT Tour Brings Live Orchestra to 30+ US Cities

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TODAY featured a segment on LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT, the upcoming concert tour that pairs a live orchestra with a full screening of the 2003 Richard Curtis film. The tour is set to launch November 16 in Washington, D.C. and will visit more than 30 cities across the United States.

The production is designed to give audiences the complete film experience alongside live music. A live orchestra will perform the movie's soundtrack, including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's score, and "Love Is All Around," while the film plays on a cinema screen above the ensemble.

Beyond Washington, D.C., the tour is scheduled to stop in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Chicago, among other cities. One confirmed date includes a performance at Waterbury's Palace Theater on December 4 and a Columbus stop at the Palace Theatre on November 22.

The tour is produced by GEA Live, RoadCo, and Fifth Season. BroadwayWorld previously reported that presales began July 22, with general public tickets on sale July 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

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