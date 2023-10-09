LOKI Season Two Is Second Most Viewed Premiere on Disney+ In 2023

The debut of the Marvel Studios series—which returned last Thursday—was behind only the season three premiere of “The Mandalorian,” which hit Disney+ in March.

Oct. 09, 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, “Loki” returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+. 

The premiere of the second season of “Loki” is the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023. “Loki”—which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief—notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.

The Marvel Studios series was not just popular with viewers, but also critics. Season two of “Loki” holds an 88% score on review site, Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it certified fresh. That goes along with a stellar 94% audience score on the site.

Since appearing in 2011’s Thor, Loki has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Universe. He has starred in major blockbusters like 2012’s “The Avengers,” has a popular merchandise collection on shopDisney.com, and can be found walking around Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.

But “Loki” is just getting started on Disney+ with plenty of excitement to come.

“Everybody’s playing at the highest level,” Kevin Wright—the executive producer of Loki—said last week. “It’s just exciting to dive deeper into a world that we know people are already excited about.”

“Loki” is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.



