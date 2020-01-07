LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN's AFTER OSCARS SHOW Airs Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, an annual tradition continues, when Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest walk onstage for "Live's After Oscar® Show," the top morning talk show's salute to Hollywood's biggest night. The exciting annual broadcast will air in national Syndication on Monday, Feb. 10, live at 9:00 a.m. EST (check local listings for time and station).

The most highly anticipated of any awards in the entertainment industry, the Oscars® ceremony attracts Hollywood's best and brightest; and the following morning, "Live's After Oscar Show" wraps up the festivities in fitting style with an hour-long salute to this legendary evening.

Now in its ninth year, "Live"'s telecast originates from the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center®, airing live mere hours after the Oscars broadcast concludes on the very same stage. "Live's After Oscar Show" highlights the best moments from the night before, with exclusive backstage interviews that capture the emotions of the winners minutes after they accept their Oscar statuettes. Kelly and Ryan also showcase the iconic Oscars red carpet, capturing the glamorous looks of Hollywood's A-list celebrities as they make their way toward the Dolby Theatre.

A highlight of the spectacular hour will be a performance by GRAMMY®-nominated Pop superstar KESHA. Also joining Kelly and Ryan for an Oscars fashion round-up will be "Queer Eye" star JONATHAN VAN NESS.

For the 2020 edition of "Live's After Oscar Show," the program has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS, the pinnacle of luxury SUVs.

For fans who will be in the Los Angeles area the morning of Feb. 10, tickets to attend "Live's After Oscar Show" are available through the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" website, KellyandRyan.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories