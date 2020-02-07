LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces 'Love Week'

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 11, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest kick-off "Love Week" on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Each day throughout the week, the hosts will feature stories, guests, demonstrations and a musical performance, all tailored for the holiday of love.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 - "Live"'s recurring "Inbox" segment is transformed into the "In-Love-box" when Ripa and Seacrest share romantic stories submitted by "Live" viewers.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Psychic CHAR MARGOLIS returns to the show with love predictions for the "Live" in-studio audience.

Thursday, Feb. 13 - KATIE BROWN stops by with a myriad of games, treats and ideas for celebrating Valentine's Day with kids.

Friday, Feb. 14 - Ripa and Seacrest celebrate "Live's Valentine's Day Special" with a visit from WILL FERRELL. JERRY O'CONNELL talks to kids about love, singer-songwriter CHARLIE WILSON performs, and Ripa and Seacrest share more stories from "Live's In-Love-Box."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





Related Articles View More TV Stories