LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE Announces Guests Including Paul Simon, Grace Potter

Live from Here with Chris Thile confirms additional guests for its fall season, which includes special performances from Paul Simon, Dawes, Grace Potter, J.S. Ondara, Big Thief, Aoife O'Donovan, Anais Mitchell, Dulcé Sloan, Ryan Hamilton and more. The fourth season kicked off on September 7 from its new broadcast home, New York's Town Hall. More guests will be announced and additional information on 2020 dates to come soon.

New York's Town Hall on September 28

Dawes

Jamila Woods

John Cameron Mitchell

Ann Patchett

Tom Papa

San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on October 4

Grace Potter

J.S. Ondara

Nore Davis

New York's Town Hall on October 12

Trey Anastasio

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Sarah Jarosz

Dulcé Sloan

Tom Papa

New York's Town Hall on October 26

Paul Simon

Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive

New York's Town Hall on November 2

Gregory Alan Isakov

Aoife O'Donovan

New York's Town Hall on November 16

Big Thief

New York's Town Hall on November 23

Anais Mitchell

Ryan Hamilton

