LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE Announces Guests Including Paul Simon, Grace Potter
Live from Here with Chris Thile confirms additional guests for its fall season, which includes special performances from Paul Simon, Dawes, Grace Potter, J.S. Ondara, Big Thief, Aoife O'Donovan, Anais Mitchell, Dulcé Sloan, Ryan Hamilton and more. The fourth season kicked off on September 7 from its new broadcast home, New York's Town Hall. More guests will be announced and additional information on 2020 dates to come soon.
New York's Town Hall on September 28
Dawes
Jamila Woods
John Cameron Mitchell
Ann Patchett
Tom Papa
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on October 4
Grace Potter
J.S. Ondara
Nore Davis
New York's Town Hall on October 12
Trey Anastasio
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Sarah Jarosz
Dulcé Sloan
Tom Papa
New York's Town Hall on October 26
Paul Simon
Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive
New York's Town Hall on November 2
Gregory Alan Isakov
Aoife O'Donovan
New York's Town Hall on November 16
Big Thief
New York's Town Hall on November 23
Anais Mitchell
Ryan Hamilton
Photo credit: Nate Ryan