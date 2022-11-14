LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22 to Premiere on Paramount+ In December
The entire concert, LIAM GALLAGHER LIVE: KNEBWORTH 22, will stream in full alongside the documentary on Paramount+.
Paramount+ has announced that the feature-length documentary LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22, highlighting the Oasis frontman's return to the famed concert venue, will premiere on the service Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with additional premieres in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy and France (Wednesday, Dec. 7), and Germany, Switzerland and Austria (Thursday, Dec. 8).
Additionally, the entire concert from this historic event, LIAM GALLAGHER LIVE: KNEBWORTH 22, will stream in full alongside the documentary on Paramount+.
"I'm still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I'm still trying to get my head around it," said Liam Gallagher. "To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond biblical. I'm so glad that we documented it; Knebworth for me was, and always will be, a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let's do it again in another 26 years."
In June 2022, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth Park Hertfordshire in England 26 years after Oasis' historic 1996 shows. Performing to 170,000 fans across two sold-out nights, the event coincided with Gallagher's third solo album, C'mon You Know, which became the singer-songwriter's third #1 studio album.
LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22 traces Gallagher back to the site of his former band's defining performances, including all-new interviews and behind-the-scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera angles. The film also goes a little bit further, sharing stories and perspectives from collaborators and fans of different generations from around the world, transposing the emotional and social context of the '90s shows with the tumult of our current era.
The documentary is directed by Toby L. and produced by Josh Connolly with Debbie Gwyther, Sam Eldridge, Kate Shepherd, Laura Collins, Jeremy Davies and Bruce Gilmer serving as executive producers. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, Nov. 17 by Trafalgar Releasing.
Watch the trailer here:
