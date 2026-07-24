LEVITICUS Haunting Love Story Now Available to Stream at Home

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LEVITICUS, described as A HAUNTING love story, is now available for audiences to stream at home.

Award-winning film studio NEON announced that LEVITICUS, the feature directorial debut from Adrian Chiarella, will arrive on digital platforms to rent or own beginning July 28, 2026, followed by a Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD Combo and DVD release on September 8, 2026.

Following its celebrated premiere in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, LEVITICUS emerged as one of the year's breakout genre discoveries. A HAUNTING coming-of-age horror romance, the film stars Joe Bird (TALK TO ME) and Stacy Clausen as two teenage boys forced to flee a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most — each other.

Rated R | 88 Minutes

Written and Directed by Adrian Chiarella. Starring Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen.

Packed with exclusive bonus features, the home entertainment release includes a feature commentary with Adrian Chiarella, interviews with Chiarella, Stacy Clausen, and Joe Bird, an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, and the official trailer.

Social media: Instagram: @leviticusfilm | X: @leviticusfilm

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