LEAD WITH LOVE: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon Live Announced June 27

The COVID-19 pandemic has had such a powerful impact on every industry. Project Angel Food started during the AIDS pandemic in 1989 and continues to operate to serve the Los Angeles community during COVID-19.

Project Angel Food is proud to announce the LEAD WITH LOVE: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon, hosted by Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack, Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph and KTLA 5 anchor Jessica Holmes. Presented by City National Bank and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Brad Bessey, KTLA 5 in Los Angeles will broadcast the telethon on Saturday, June 27, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and streaming live on KTLA 5, and Project Angel Food websites and their respective Facebook pages. Their goal is to raise the $500,000 urgently needed to support Project Angel Food's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.



The telethon will feature appearances and performances, live and pre-taped, by such supporters as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sir Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Marie Osmond, Pauley Perrette, Billy Idol, Marianne Williamson, Kristin Chenoweth, John Goodman, Valerie Bertinelli, Marlee Matlin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Olivia Newton-John, Kelly Osbourne, Charo, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer, Cheryl Tiegs, Deborah Cox, Tyler Henry, Carson Kressley, Eileen Davidson, Chrissy Metz, Sandra Lee, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and many more. The telethon will also include a live Phone Bank where callers can call in and talk to a celebrity guest. People can also donate online at www.AngelFood.org. This telethon will provide the necessary funding needed to meet the increased needs.



"This event will blend the best nostalgic elements from the Jerry Lewis Telethon with the modern virtual fundraisers of today," says Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub. "We're also thrilled to have longtime Project Angel Food supporters Eric and Sheryl Lee hosting along with KTLA's Jessica Homes."



Janene Draffs, Vice President and General Manager, KTLA-TV added, "Project Angel Food is the perfect organization for us at KTLA to partner with in this time of crisis. The work they do to help keep their clients safe and well is remarkable. We are proud to be able to help this amazing effort."



"Project Angel Food's mission to prepare and deliver healthy meals to feed people facing serious illness is critical, especially during this unprecedented time," said Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief marketing, product and digital officer at City National Bank. "City National has a long history supporting the communities where our colleagues and clients live and work and having access to a nutritious meal is something everyone deserves. We're honored to be a part of this event that will help bring nourishment, comfort, and hope to so many Angelenos."



Project Angel Food has kept its doors open throughout the pandemic, delivering medically tailored meals to people with life-threatening illnesses who are at high risk for COVID-19. They have served Los Angeles's diverse communities for 30 years and today, 73% of their clients are people of color who, in addition to facing serious illness, are facing economic hardship as well. In the past two months alone, they have gone from serving 1,600 people a day, to serving 2,000 people a day.



For more information on the event, go to www.angelfood.org

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You