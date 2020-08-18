LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Returns to the Studio Next Week

Meyers told his viewers the news during Monday's broadcast.

Seth Meyers is moving his Late Night show back to the studio next week, Variety reports.

Meyers told his viewers during Monday's broadcast that he was ending his run of shows from his makeshift perch he calls "Captain's Quarters" after this week.

This comes after "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "The Late Late Show With James Corden" both moved back into studios this week. "Conan" has also moved to a small Los Angeles theater, and "The Tonight Show" has been back at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza facility for several weeks.

