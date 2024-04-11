LA LA LAND Director Damien Chazelle Lands Next Film at Paramount

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Time to return to the city of angels!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damien Chazelle, renowned director of La La Land and Whiplash, will be rejoining with Paramount for his next feature. Currently untitled and with no plot details released, the film is scheduled to be released sometime during between 2025 and 2026.

This will mark Chazelle's sixth feature film, all of which (except 2018's First Man) he has also written. In addition the directing project, Chazelle is also onboard to produce David Ayer's Heart of the Beast, which was announced last month.

Chazelle's last film was 2022's Babylon, which centered on Hollywood during its silent era and starred Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Chazelle's 2016 film La La Land tells the story of Mia (Stone) an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

The music for the film was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul best known for their work on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

In 2023, it was announced that a Broadway musical adaptation of the film was officially in the works.