Kyle Chandler Will Star With George Clooney, Felicity Jones in Post-Apocalyptic Netflix Film

Deadline reports that Kyle Chandler has joined a new post-apocalyptic film from Netflix. The feature will also star George Clooney and Felicity Jones; Clooney directs.

Chandler will play an American astronaut named Mitchell. The movie follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.

The script, written by "The Revenant" scribe Mark L. Smith, is based on "Good Morning, Midnight," a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

Chandler won an Emmy for his long-time portrayal of beloved HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach Eric Taylor on "Friday Night Lights." He and Clooney previously worked together on the Hulu miniseries Catch 22.

Read the original story on Deadline.





