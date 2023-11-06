Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle & More Join HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION on PBS

HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION is a concert held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle & More Join HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION on PBS

The American Pops Orchestra, in partnership with PBS, presents HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION, a concert held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at National United Methodist Church in Washington, DC, that features performances across classical, contemporary, Motown, and country genres.

Bringing together renowned solo vocalists, a 25-piece ensemble of The American Pops Orchestra, and a robust combined choir from community groups and churches in the Washington, D.C. area, this concert represents the vast fellowship that is united through sacred pieces. HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION premieres Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on PBS stations (check local listings). 

Featuring upbeat ensemble numbers, breathtaking ballads, and brand-new arrangements, HOW GREAT THOU ART: A SACRED CELEBRATION includes performances from the Godmother of Soul, R&B singer and actress Patti LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”); Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon, Wicked); Grammy Award-winning singer Sandi Patty (“Another Time...Another Place”); Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman (Metropolitan Opera); celebrated artists Tyler Hughes, Haselden Ciaccio, and Stephanie Duckworth (The Empty Bottle Trio); and Founder and Music Director of The American Pops Orchestra, Luke Frazier (Wicked in Concert, United in Song).

“It’s always an honor and a musical joy to work with The American Pops,” said Sandi Patty. “Not only do we get to make great music together this evening, but we get to share the beautiful sacred songs of my faith.”

Performances in HOW GREAT THOU ART include:

“Lord's Side” - Patti LaBelle

“Precious Memories” -  Sandi Patty

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken” - The Empty Bottle Trio

“Joyful, Joyful” - Kristin Chenoweth

“Lord God Of Abraham” - Will Liverman

“Bogoroditse Devotional” - The American Pops Orchestra

“Let There Be Peace On Earth” - Sandi Patty

“Because He Lives” - Kristin Chenoweth

“You Are My Friend” - Patti LaBelle

“Prayer Of Saint Francis” - Kristin Chenoweth

“In The In Between” - Sandi Patty

“Walk Around Heaven” - Patti LaBelle

“How Great Thou Art” - Kristin Chenoweth And Sandi Patti

“Since a very early age, some of the music that has inspired me the most is from being raised in the church,” said Patti LaBelle. “That music created a foundation for my love of singing. And I have never lost that love and passion for this music. No matter your religion or beliefs, sacred music has the power to inspire, uplift, motivate and comfort us. I am so grateful to share some of this inspiring music with you alongside my dear friends Kristin Chenoweth and Sandi Patty. I hope you will join us for this very special evening!”

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Sarah Silverman Guest Hosts Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW Photo
Sarah Silverman Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Actress & comedian Sarah Silverman returns to the iconic desk tonight as part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise. 

2
Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More to Present at The CMA Awards Photo
Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More to Present at The CMA Awards

Tony Award-nominated actor currently starring in the hit Broadway musical “Shucked,” Kevin Cahoon; reigning CMA Song of the Year winner and three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis; Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo; and more will present.

3
MI Filmed THATS FUNNY Opens With Red Carpet Premiere In Flint This December Photo
MI Filmed 'THAT'S FUNNY' Opens With Red Carpet Premiere In Flint This December

MICHIGAN FILMED 'THAT'S FUNNY' to open with red carpet premiere in Flint on December 7. Director Alex Grossman to host Q&A at each theater opening. Available on streaming platforms November 17. Playing in select theaters beginning December 7.

4
Video: Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Photo
Video: Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon

Andy Cohen opened The Bravos, the first-ever award show at BravoCon, with a special Las Vegas-style musical number. Cohen was joined by Las Vegas showgirls and dancers, while he shared the microphone with several Bravo-lebrities like Candiace Dillard Bassett, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Chanel Ayan. Watch the video performance now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORYJosh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast AdditionBravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition
Video: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom SandovalVideo: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval

Videos

Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HERE LIES LOVE
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING