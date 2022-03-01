Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski & More Speakers for Free College Television Summit

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced speakers and registration details for its virtual College Television Summit, free to college media arts students nationwide, to be held

March 23-25.

The online Summit is open to all media students from two- and four-year colleges; and attendees will have the chance to participate in virtual networking sessions with industry leaders, including Emmy winners, top creatives, business executives, agents and more.

To register for the free event, visit here.

The Summit will kick off with opening remarks from Cris Abrego, Chairman of the Americas, Banijay, President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, and chair of the Television Academy Foundation, followed by a keynote conversation with writers, directors, actors and executive producers of HBO's Somebody Somewhere, Jay Duplass ( The Chair) and Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show).

Additional panels include "Script to Screen: Schmigadoon!" with actors Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski, executive producers Cinco Paul and Barry Sonnenfeld, moderated by entertainment journalist Mara Reinstein; "Anatomy of a Scene Sequence: HBO's Euphoria" with executive producers Kevin Turen and Will Greenfield and co-producer Julio Perez; "Building Your Brand on Social Media" with digital sensation and actress Jules LeBlanc; and "Script to Screen: Roku's Doomlands" with creator, director and co-showrunner Josh O'Keefe, co-showrunner and voice director Lee Porter, and managing director of Look Mom! Productions Joshua Bowen.

Plus, "Creative Careers Below the Line" with editor Melissa McCoy, ACE ( Ted Lasso); makeup artist Michele Lewis ( The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey); costume designer Tish Monaghan( Schmigadoon!); and production designer Mara LePere-Schloop (Pachinko), moderated by Mara Webster, co-founder and head of programming, In Creative Company; and "Networking Tips" with CAA's co-heads of cultural business strategy Ruben Garcia and Kevin Lin.

"The College Television Summit reflects the Foundation's ongoing commitment to provide media students nationwide with accessible educational programming and best-in-class resources and events with Hollywood's top industry professionals," said Abrego. "Our sincerest appreciation to all the sponsors, speakers and partners who helped facilitate this exceptional lineup for the Summit."

Sponsors for the College Television Summit include Creative Artists Agency, Johnny Carson Foundation, Kia America, PEOPLE ®, Roku, STARZ, United Airlines ® and WarnerMedia.