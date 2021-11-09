Kim Cattrall Joins Peacock's Reimagined QUEER AS FOLK Series

Peacock's vibrant drama series Queer as Folk, a reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Kim Cattrall (she/her) as a recurring guest star.

Cattrall will play a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots. She joins the previously announced Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell.

Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Cattrall has recently wrapped the film "About My Father" with Robert DeNiro and is currently shooting the Hulu series "How I Met My Father." She is most known for her Golden-Globe winning performance as Samantha Jones in the iconic HBO series "Sex and the City".

Photo Credit: Timothy Greenfeld Sanders