Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández Joke About Age Gap on TODAY for 72 HOURS

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Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández stopped by TODAY to talk about their upcoming film 72 HOURS, a comedy in which Hart's character finds himself accidentally invited to a bachelor party. The two played off each other throughout the segment, with the age gap between them becoming a running thread in the conversation.

Hernández, a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, brought his sketch-comedy instincts to the interview, delivering an impression of what it is like to work alongside Hart on set. In the bit, he described Hart as perpetually ready for a business call, miming an AirPod tucked behind the ear and joking, "He's got the AirPod behind him, just in case a CEO calls and is like, 'We want Kevin to be the face of Froot Loops.'" The moment landed as one of the sharper comedic exchanges in the segment.

Hart's involvement with 72 HOURS has drawn attention from multiple corners of the entertainment press. BroadwayWorld previously covered SNL cast member Ben Marshall's appearance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, where Marshall also discussed his role in 72 HOURS alongside Hart, signaling a broader SNL connection to the project beyond Hernández.

The TODAY segment kept its focus on the comedic dynamic between the two leads, with THE BACHELOR party premise serving as a springboard for the pair to riff on their generational differences and what it was like sharing a set.

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