Kenya Barris, Kid Cudi To Bring His Next Album To Life in Adult Animated Music Series ENTERGALACTIC

Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi have partnered with Netflix for an all new innovative adult animated music series based on Grammy-award winning artist Kid Cudi's upcoming album, Entergalactic, being released by Republic Records.

The adult animated series will showcase music from the new album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls' Trip) will executive produce the series under his production company, Khalabo Ink Society. Barris has an overall deal with Netflix.

Scott Mescudi (How To Make It In America, Westworld) will write, star, and executive produce the series.

Ian Edelman (How To Make It In America, THE AFTER Party) will write and executive produce the series.

Kenya Barris is an award-winning writer, producer and director whose innovative approach to comedy has firmly cemented his place as one Hollywood's great modern storytellers. With a focus on socially conscious storytelling that reflects our culture and tackles contemporary issues and themes, Barris' work has earned him praise for telling poignant, powerful stories that make audiences more aware of the world around them while simultaneously making them laugh. In addition to his own creative voice and vision, Barris has a deep commitment towards mentorship that has become a staple of how he approaches both his career and production company, Khalabo Ink Society. With this as a pillar of the company's creative process, Barris has grown the production company with the goal of establishing it as a creative collective, where collaboration is fostered and new talent can thrive.

Barris is perhaps best known as the television creator behind the hit series black-ish, an autobiographical sitcom inspired by his own life and experiences as a husband and father. A critical darling that has resonated with a broad range of audiences since its debut, black-ish has earned praise for offering insight into issues of race and class through its funny, truthful and timely portrayal of the Black experience. The series has proven to be a mainstay for the network and has launched two spin-off series - Freeform's grown-ish and the newly-ordered mixed-ish at ABC. Additionally, Barris has several television projects in various stages of development including the multi-camera comedy Unrelated for FreeForm and a remake of the popular 1960s sitcom Bewitched that will shift its focus to now center on an interracial blended family. Along with a booming television slate, Barris also continues to expand his work on the features side with two films being released this year -- LITTLE, the body-swap comedy he produced starring Regina Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae that hit theatres last month, and SHAFT, the high-profile next installment in the Shaft legacy from director Tim Story and a screenplay by Barris. Among his other upcoming feature projects COMING TO AMERICA 2, the highly anticipated sequel to John Landis' 1980s classic starring Eddie Murphy, and an animated feature based on the songs of Bob Marley.

Nearly a decade ago, Kid Cudi dubbed himself "The Man on the Moon" with good reason. Since 2008, the Grammy Award®-winning multi-platinum trailblazer and trendsetter has cast his influence over hip-hop like a lunar glow. Celebrated by everyone from Kanye West to Travi$ Scott, his 2009 full-length debut, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, has earned double-platinum certification from the RIAA. Cudi followed up with the platinum selling 2010 album Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. Recognized as a vital force in Pop culture and music, 2012 saw him win "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration" for "All of the Lights" at the GRAMMYS®. Indicud captured his highest chart entry on the Billboard Top 200, bowing at #2 and yielding a platinum-selling favorite "Just What I Am" a year later. Selling over 20 million singles worldwide, his has influence only expanded exponentially with time.

2016's PASSION, PAIN & DEMON SLAYIN' marked a fiery return to form. "Baptized In Fire" [feat. Travi$ Scott] generated a staggering 39 million streams in six months. His sixth studio offering also drew praise from Complex, Billboard, Pitchfork, and The Fader, while XXL placed it among the "50 Best Hip Hop Projects of 2016." He scorched late night TV with a powerhouse performance of "Kitchen" on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON accompanied by a string orchestra.

He reunited with West on the 2018 psychedelic hip-hop-rock opus KIDS SEE GHOSTS. The union of these two innovators sent shockwaves throughout the culture. Not only did the record bow at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, but it garnered widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, XXL, Vice, The Guardian, and Entertainment Weekly. As the project took off, Cudi also graced the cover of Billboard.

Beyond his prolific musical output, he's also appeared on the big and small screen. Not only would he lead HBO's How to Make It in America and James White, but he also starred in Need for Speed, Entourage, and more.

Photo Credit: Matt Sayles





Related Articles View More TV Stories