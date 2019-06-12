Kelsey Grammer Joins Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch as Hosts of Ovation's INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has announced the latest host and guest of the new season of Inside the Actors Studio. The upcoming episode will feature Kelsey Grammer (Cheers, Frasier) interviewing the incomparable television director James Burrows (Cheers, Will & Grace).

Burrows has directed Grammer many times over the years, most notably in over 200 episodes of Cheers and in 32 episodes of Frasier during the height of "Must See TV."

"Funny enough, I grew up with James Lipton," said Burrows. "I'm looking forward to continuing on his legacy. I can't think of a better person than Kelsey, who I've known for 35 years, to discuss my career for Ovation's new season of Inside the Actors Studio."

Added Grammer: "I finally got him where I want him!"

As previously announced, INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO will premiere on Sunday, October 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. In April, Ovation announced that hosts Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch were interviewing guests Henry Winkler and David Oyelowo respectively. The series is currently filming in NYC at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University.

Additional names and episode order will be announced at a later date.

New episodes of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO are being produced by Triage Entertainment.

Founded in 1947 by Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford and Robert Lewis, The Actors Studio thrives today as a unique theatre workshop where professional actors, playwrights and directors gather together to work on their craft in private. Through moderated sessions, workshops and readings, The Actors Studio offers its members a dynamic, creative atmosphere, as well as a safe haven away from commercial pressures. In 1994, then president Paul Newman led the creation of a new, separate 3-year MFA Program that teaches the work done at The Actors Studio based upon exercises and techniques developed earlier by Lee Strasberg. James Lipton became the academic Dean of this program. Lipton then created the seminar for the MFA students and called it INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO. For more information please go to our website: www.theactorsstudio.org





