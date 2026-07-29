Keke Palmer Tries to Sing Song Lyrics Backwards in Fallon Game

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Keke Palmer sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a round of the Reverse It Challenge, a game built around recording verses of popular songs and then trying to sing the lyrics back in reverse order. The format forced both Fallon and Palmer to listen closely to their own vocal takes before scrambling to recreate them backwards, turning familiar song lyrics into an improvised memory test.

The segment leaned on quick thinking and comic timing as much as musical ability, with each round building on the unpredictability of hearing a song played in reverse for the first time. Palmer's participation gave the bit an added layer of vocal confidence, as she moved between singing the original lines and attempting the scrambled reversed versions in real time.

The game fits into the kind of low-stakes, high-energy segments THE TONIGHT SHOW regularly builds around its guests, pairing a recognizable format with the specific personality of whoever is sitting across from Fallon that night. The Reverse It Challenge episode aired as part of the show's regular lineup, with new episodes airing weeknights and also available to stream on Peacock.

The segment offered a lighter counterpart to the sit-down interview format seen elsewhere on the program, relying instead on a structured game to draw out spontaneous, unscripted moments between host and guest.

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